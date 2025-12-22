Video: Behind The Scenes Of LOUISA GILLIS At North Coast Rep

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A behind-the-scenes video has been released for LOUISA GILLIS, the world premiere drama by Joanna McClelland Glass, currently in production at North Coast Repertory Theatre.

The video features members of the cast and creative team discussing the development of the new work, which centers on the long-term consequences of a violent incident that occurred decades earlier. The play examines family relationships, betrayal, and the possibility of reconciliation through a psychological thriller framework that blends tension with moments of humor.

The cast includes James Sutorius as Grandpa, Faline England as Celia, Caroline Renee as Lucy, and Denise Young as Helga. The creative team includes director David Ellenstein, stage manager Christopher M. Williams, scenic designer Marty Burnett, lighting designer Matt Novotny, Costume Designer Elisa Benzoni, prop designer Audrey Casteris, and production assistant Tyler Dean.

The behind-the-scenes video highlights the rehearsal process, character development, and collaborative work involved in bringing the new play to the stage.

Tickets

Additional information about Louisa Gillis and ticket availability is available at northcoastrep.org.

San Diego Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WULFEATER (Tenth Avenue Arts Center) 14.1% of votes 2. SHREK (Carlsbad Community theater) 9.8% of votes 3. FOOTLOOSE (A-List Theatre) 7.8% of votes Vote Now!