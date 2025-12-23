LOUISA GILLIS World Premiere to be Presented at North Coast Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A haunting incident from forty years ago ignites this explosive world premiere about the devasting ripple effects of revenge at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Louisa Gillis. Joanna McClelland Glass's searing new drama weaves a sophisticated psychological thriller about family bonds, betrayal, and the possibility of healing. In this battle of wits and words that is laced with humor, secrets unravel and alliances shift as a brilliant but fractured family grapples with the power of forgiveness and the price of letting go. Experience this stunning new drama that proves the strongest family ties can bind us or set us free.

David Ellenstein directs Faline England, *Caroline Renee,* James Sutorius,* and Denise Young in LOUISA GILLIS. Christoher M. Williams* is the Stage Manager. Tyler Dean is the Production Assistant. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotony (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni, + (Costumes), Audrey Casteris, (Props) Matt Fitzgerald (sound), Ian Scott (music) and Peter Herman (Hair and Wigs).

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

LOUISA GILLIS performances begin Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at 7:30 pm. Final performance is Sunday, Feb.8, 2026, at 2 pm. The show runs Wednesday and Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Friday and Saturday evening at 8pm, Sunday evenings 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Added Wednesday matinee Feb. 4, and Friday, Jan 16. A talkback with the director and cast is scheduled for Friday, Jan 23. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

