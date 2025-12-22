 tracker
Video: Patrick McBride Discusses A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Cygnet Theatre on FOX 5

Actor reflects on portraying Ebenezer Scrooge in new interview.

By: Dec. 22, 2025



Patrick McBride sat down with Shally Zomorodi of FOX 5 San Diego to discuss his role as Ebenezer Scrooge in Cygnet Theatre’s production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

In the interview, McBride talks about stepping into one of literature’s most recognizable characters and examines why A Christmas Carol continues to resonate with audiences across generations. 

Cygnet Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol brings Charles Dickens’ holiday story to life in a thrilling live performance.

Additional information about A Christmas Carol and ticket availability can be found through Cygnet Theatre.



