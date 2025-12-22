Video: Patrick McBride Discusses A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Cygnet Theatre on FOX 5

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Patrick McBride sat down with Shally Zomorodi of FOX 5 San Diego to discuss his role as Ebenezer Scrooge in Cygnet Theatre’s production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

In the interview, McBride talks about stepping into one of literature’s most recognizable characters and examines why A Christmas Carol continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

Cygnet Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol brings Charles Dickens’ holiday story to life in a thrilling live performance.

Additional information about A Christmas Carol and ticket availability can be found through Cygnet Theatre.

