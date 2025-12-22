THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT And More Set for Carlsbad Playreaders 2026 Season

Other titles include works by Neil Simon and more.
Carlsbad Playreaders has announced its 2026 season, featuring a wide-ranging lineup of staged readings that includes classic comedies, contemporary favorites, musical theatre, and bold new works.
Running from February through November, the season offers something for every theatre lover, including plenty of laughs, heartfelt moments, and thought-provoking stories.
Known for bringing great scripts to life in an intimate staged-reading format, Carlsbad Playreaders continues its mission of celebrating exceptional writing and creating space for conversation, connection and community through live theatre.
Directed by AJ Knox
A classic comedy filled with sharp humor and relatable relationship mishaps from one of America's most beloved playwrights.
Directed by Coleman Ray Clark
A fast-paced and timely play that dives into the tension between truth, facts, and storytelling.
Directed by Linda Libby
A grieving woman creates an AI version of her missing sister-only to discover it may know more than she programmed it to.
Directed by Sandy Campbell
A deeply human and compassionate look at caregiving, community, and quiet strength.
Directed by Allen "Lucky" Weaver
A modern American classic exploring family, identity, and life after war.
Directed by Bryan Barbarin
A lyrical and powerful play examining race, colorism, and self-identity.
Directed by Kim Strassburger
A smart, funny, and feminist take on literary history that shines a spotlight on an often-overlooked Brontë sister.
Directed by Hannah Meade
A lively musical revue celebrating the wit, heart, and genius of Stephen Sondheim to honor the 5th anniversary of his passing.
"Our 2026 season blends familiar favorites with exciting contemporary voices," said Melissa Fernandes, current Artistic Director of Carlsbad Playreaders. "We love creating a space where audiences can enjoy great theatre with our amazing local talent and then stick around to talk about it. And, similar to our 2025 season, each show in our 2026 season is a Carlsbad Playreaders premiere."
