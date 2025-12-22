THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT And More Set for Carlsbad Playreaders 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Carlsbad Playreaders has announced its 2026 season, featuring a wide-ranging lineup of staged readings that includes classic comedies, contemporary favorites, musical theatre, and bold new works.

Running from February through November, the season offers something for every theatre lover, including plenty of laughs, heartfelt moments, and thought-provoking stories.

Known for bringing great scripts to life in an intimate staged-reading format, Carlsbad Playreaders continues its mission of celebrating exceptional writing and creating space for conversation, connection and community through live theatre.

2026 Season Schedule

February 2, 2026

California Suite by Neil Simon

Directed by AJ Knox

A classic comedy filled with sharp humor and relatable relationship mishaps from one of America's most beloved playwrights.

March 2, 2026

The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell

Directed by Coleman Ray Clark

A fast-paced and timely play that dives into the tension between truth, facts, and storytelling.

April 6, 2026

anthropology by Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Linda Libby

A grieving woman creates an AI version of her missing sister-only to discover it may know more than she programmed it to.

May 4, 2026

Mary Jane by Amy Herzog

Directed by Sandy Campbell

A deeply human and compassionate look at caregiving, community, and quiet strength.

June 1, 2026

Fifth of July by Lanford Wilson

Directed by Allen "Lucky" Weaver

A modern American classic exploring family, identity, and life after war.

August 31, 2026

All the Natalie Portmans by C.A. Johnson

Directed by Bryan Barbarin

A lyrical and powerful play examining race, colorism, and self-identity.

October 5, 2026

Underdog: The Other Other Brontë by Sarah Gordon

Directed by Kim Strassburger

A smart, funny, and feminist take on literary history that shines a spotlight on an often-overlooked Brontë sister.

November 2, 2026

Side by Side by Sondheim by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by Hannah Meade

A lively musical revue celebrating the wit, heart, and genius of Stephen Sondheim to honor the 5th anniversary of his passing.

"Our 2026 season blends familiar favorites with exciting contemporary voices," said Melissa Fernandes, current Artistic Director of Carlsbad Playreaders. "We love creating a space where audiences can enjoy great theatre with our amazing local talent and then stick around to talk about it. And, similar to our 2025 season, each show in our 2026 season is a Carlsbad Playreaders premiere."

