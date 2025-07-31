SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to Murrieta Mesa High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christian Theater Arts Project will present Shrek the Musical-a larger-than-life theatrical event filled with heart, humor, and high-flying surprises. Performances will take place at Murrieta Mesa High School on August 8 at 7PM, August 9 at 1PM and 6PM, and August 10 at 3:30PM.

Directed by Jeff Fazakerley, with musical direction by Wendi Turk and choreography by Talia Crume, this whimsical retelling of the beloved DreamWorks story features over 80 local performers, including children as young as 7 and adults of all ages. Entire families are sharing the stage together, making this production a true celebration of community.

Adding even more star power to the cast is Patrick Levis, who plays the wisecracking Donkey. Levis is best known for his work on the Disney Channel, including the cult classic movie "Brink!" and the series "So Weird."

Shrek (played by Danny Lybeck) is an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a talking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and many other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero.

From 28 choreographed set changes to a life-size dragon puppet, the technical and creative elements are nothing short of magical. The production also showcases the talents of local arts educators, teachers, and professional performers who are passionate about bringing high-quality live theater to Murrieta.