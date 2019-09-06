SDSU Theatre Presents JUST LIKE US By Karen Zacarías

The SDSU School of Theatre, Television, and Film presents Just Like Us, a documentary-style play observing the challenges of immigration status and what it means to be American. Just Like Us runs Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 6, in SDSU's Experimental Theatre.

Based on Helen Thorpe's bestselling book, this documentary-style play follows four Latina teenage girls in Denver-two of whom are documented and two who are not-through young adulthood. Their close-knit friendships begin to unravel when immigration status dictates the girls' opportunities, or lack thereof. When a political firestorm arises, each girl's future becomes increasingly complicated.

In Just Like Us, playwright Karen Zacarías poses difficult, yet essential questions about what makes us American.

"The show is geared to deal specifically with the issues that college-age students are going through or are in one way or another connected too. The surrounding events will also provide a new perspective on immigration," said Director Peter Cirno.

The set of the play is going to be very plain, focusing on the constant change that the four girls go through throughout the show.

"As an artist, being able to dive in and having to read the history makes us more aware," said Diana Ramirez, who plays Clara in the production. "When we step out into the world not just as artists but as people, we are able to educate others on what exactly is happening today."

Ramirez feels that it is important to take art and politicize it.

"A lot of us tend to get lost in what the politics mean. With art, it's easier for people to see it play out and understand what is happening than to read a book," said Ramirez.

Just Like Us will run Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 6, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, and $17 for seniors, military and students. For tickets, directions, and parking information, visit ttf.sdsu.edu.

For more information about this and the many other Arts Alive SDSU performances, concerts, and exhibitions, visit artsalive.sdsu.edu.





