SD Junior Theatre Presents THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES in July

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, presents The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales, the fifth show of its 74th Season!

Though the characters may be familiar, each of your favorite storybook fables is uproariously derailed in John Glore's adaptation of Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith's quintessential children's book of fractured fairy tales. Everything from Chicken Little to The Gingerbread Man gets a complete makeover.

Fun music and witty narration accompany the likes of ineloquent giants, sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies and enough stinky cheese to go around.

The Stinky Cheese Man will be directed by first-time Junior Theatre director, Hunter Brown. Hunter is a long-time teaching artist, performer and director. Previous credits include She Kills Monsters (Theatre Downtown, Alabama), The Secret Garden (Wildsong Productions) and Weirdo (or Make Nice) for New Village Arts's Final Draft New Play Festival. This summer, Hunter also will be directing You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown at Trinity Theatre Company and Junior Theatre's Conservatory Acting Intensive production of Puffs, and follows that up in the fall with Big Fish for Coronado Playhouse.

The Stinky Cheese Man will run from July 1-17, 2022 and is recommended for all ages!

Thanks to a generous contribution from The Conrad Prebys Foundation, Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. For The Stinky Cheese Man, the ASL-interpreted performance will be Saturday, July 16 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

Junior Theatre also runs a popular student matinee program with four weekday morning shows for The Stinky Cheese Man on July 6 and 12. Discounted tickets are available to San Diego area school groups as a way to introduce children to theatre and the importance of the arts. For more information on booking a student matinee, school administrators and teachers can email anthony@juniortheatre.com or call 619-239-8355.