SD Junior Theatre Presents THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY EZRA JACK KEATS in January

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, presents The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats, the second show of its 74th Season and a Junior Theatre premiere!

Oh, the magic of a snowy day! Follow Peter and his friends as they romp and play, starting snowball fights and making snow angels in this celebration of childhood joys and the wonder of imagination. Packed with humor and fun, this production uses puppetry and live-action to bring the stories of Ezra Jack Keats to life.

A classic since its publication in 1962, The Snow Day was one of the first picture books for young people to feature stories about African-American children. With direction by Junior Theatre teaching artist, Kandace Crystal, and puppetry by Animal Cracker Conspiracy, this beloved show is perfect for kids of all ages.

Outside of Junior Theatre, director Kandace Crystal serves as the Artistic Director of American History Theater and Co-Chair of San Diego's Theatre Alliance, where she created the Roundtable series to explore and call attention to issues of equity and inclusion in the San Diego theatre community.

Junior Theatre is honored to partnering with Animal Cracker Conspiracy on The Snowy Day. ACC is a contemporary collaborative hybrid puppet company, invested in pushing the boundaries of live kinetic performance. Their ongoing performance practice is based in devising hybrid performance, as well as creating frameworks for collaboration, investigation and discovery of the stories hidden amongst us. ACC has worked with notable organizations such as Bread and Puppet, La Pocha Nostra, HERE ARTS NYC and here at home with La Jolla Playhouse.

The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats will run from January 14 to January 23, 2022, with an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, January 22 at 2pm.

Junior Theatre also runs a popular student matinee program with two weekday morning shows for The Snowy Day...: January 18 and 19. Discounted tickets are available to San Diego area school groups as a way to introduce children to theatre and the importance of the arts. For more information on booking a student matinee, school administrators and teachers can email anthony@juniortheatre.com or call 619-239-8355.