SCS Announces Pay What You Will Previews

Santa Cruz Shakespeare wants you to get a chance to see one of our 2019 Season productions and is offering special ticket preview pricing for Tuesday matinee preview shows, and Wednesday evening preview shows. Guests can Pay What You Will on any seating in the house starting at a $5 minimum for the following plays:

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Tuesday, July 9, 2pm matinee

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Wednesday, July 10, 7:30pm

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Tuesday, July 23, 2pm matinee

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Tuesday, July 24, 7:30pm

THE WINTER'S TALE - Tuesday, August 6, 2pm matinee

THE WINTER'S TALE - Tuesday, August 7, 7:30pm



SCS is happy to share these previews at a special ticket rate to encourage a greater audience to come to The Grove and see a fantastic live show on a lovely afternoon at our venue or simply under the stars.



Inspired by Shakespeare, SCS creates and strengthens community by bringing audiences and theater artists together to celebrate stories about our collective humanity. SCS envisions a community where generations are increasingly passionate and knowledgeable about Shakespeare and live theatre, a community that engages in active discussion about language and art and reaches for passion, connection, and empowerment.

https://www.santacruzshakespeare.org/grid/





