Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: The FORCE is Strong with THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: THE UNAUTHORIZED STAR WARS™ BURLESQUE PARODY

Review: The FORCE is Strong with THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: THE UNAUTHORIZED STAR WARS™ BURLESQUE PARODY

Playing through April 30th

Apr. 02, 2023  

THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK brings Star Wars-inspired sexy, nerdy fun to San Diego through April 30th. This burlesque brings comedy, pop culture, humor, and the art of the strip tease to the stage for an incredibly entertaining time.

Two things to clarify at the start: 1) you don't have to be a Star Wars fan to find this show engaging, but it helps, and 2) if you're not familiar with burlesque, it is the art of the tease, its sexy, and yes clothes come off, but there is never full nudity. It is full of very talented dancers, mostly women, who aren't there just to look good, but to bring fully choreographed and complex dance routines that only build and get more high energy as the night goes on.

Held at The Aldreaan Memorial Theatre (aka a Pop-Up Venue at 1944 Commercial St) you can get drinks or merchandise and then settle in for the show. There is only one person smooth and suave enough to host an event like this, and that is Lando Calrissian, but since he is busy we get his nephew Eric (Eric Newton) who is in full Calrissian regalia, including the gorgeous cape.

Review: The FORCE is Strong with THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: THE UNAUTHORIZED STAR WARS™ BURLESQUE PARODY

Eric opens the show with some jokes and some ground rules for everyone to have a good time. One strictly enforced rule is no photographs or videotaping at all because consent from the performers is important in galaxies.

The opening dance is from the titular movie reference, and you won't look at the ice plant Hoth, or think of using a Tauntaun to help keep you warm ever again. Next, a dancer as Luke is giving her land speeder a wash since it gets dusty on Tatooine, all set to Nikki Minaj's "Starships."

Review: The FORCE is Strong with THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: THE UNAUTHORIZED STAR WARS™ BURLESQUE PARODY

From there the characters and the numbers just keep going. Princess Leia lets her hair down from those buns, and a little later liberates herself from Jabba the Hut and her prisoner uniform as well. Han and Chewy make appearances in high-energy numbers, the Emperor brings a lot of campy comedy with "Wrecking Ball," and proving once again that he is everyone's favorite and helpful droid, R2D2 makes it rain dollar bills when appropriate.

Review: The FORCE is Strong with THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: THE UNAUTHORIZED STAR WARS™ BURLESQUE PARODY

The numbers range from balletic to modern pop choreography, and feature characters from Stormtroopers, Boba Fett, to puppetry and animatronics. The production and the performers are all top-notch, with some standout numbers that include a scintillating solo number from a Jedi with a lightsaber that is beautiful in how it plays with shadow and light with the dance, a lovely and lyrical Twi'lek duet, to a truly gorgeous number featuring the Imperial Guards that uses the lighting and their signature red robes to great effect.

Review: The FORCE is Strong with THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: THE UNAUTHORIZED STAR WARS™ BURLESQUE PARODY

The lighting for this show is beautiful and allows for some excellent silhouettes, interplaying with the costumes and choreography, as well as setting the mood and location.

The show is entertaining and accessible for everyone, as long as you are open to more than a little skin. Again though, this is burlesque, so the performances are dancing and entertainment-focused.

THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK is a show from a galaxy far, far away, but it would equally be at home in Las Vegas for its production and performance quality. Since the show has been performing around the world for over 10 years, it is clear the Force is with them.

THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: THE UNAUTHORIZED STAR WARS™ BURLESQUE PARODY is playing through April 30th. For ticket and show time information go to www.theempirestripsback.com


Photos: Courtesy of The Empire Strips Back




Interview: Raymond Lee on Costumes, Crew and How Theatre Prepared Him for QUANTUM LEAP Photo
Interview: Raymond Lee on Costumes, Crew and How Theatre Prepared Him for QUANTUM LEAP
Interview with 'Quantum Leap''s Raymond Lee about taking on this series reboot, how he gets into character, and how doing theatre helped him prepare for this role.
Interview: Mason Alexander Park on Roles, Representation, and Starring in QUANTUM LEAP Photo
Interview: Mason Alexander Park on Roles, Representation, and Starring in 'QUANTUM LEAP'
Interview with Mason Alexander Park, who plays Ian Wright, from the new 'Quantum Leap' to talk about theatre, playing this character, representation, and what the next dream career opportunity might be.
Blindspot Collective Announces New Performing Artist Residency, Blindspot Co-Op Photo
Blindspot Collective Announces New Performing Artist Residency, Blindspot Co-Op
​​​​​​​Blindspot Collective, a San Diego-based theatre company, seeks applications of projects from local performing artists to participate in the Blindspot Co-Op, our inaugural artist residency. Selected projects will receive up to 80 hours of rehearsal space to create, refine, or investigate new work. 
San Diego Junior Theatre Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL Photo
San Diego Junior Theatre Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL
San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 75th Anniversary Season with the hit musical Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical!  

From This Author - E.H. Reiter


Interview: Raymond Lee on Costumes, Crew and How Theatre Prepared Him for QUANTUM LEAPInterview: Raymond Lee on Costumes, Crew and How Theatre Prepared Him for QUANTUM LEAP
April 1, 2023

Interview with 'Quantum Leap''s Raymond Lee about taking on this series reboot, how he gets into character, and how doing theatre helped him prepare for this role.
Interview: Mason Alexander Park on Roles, Representation, and Starring in 'QUANTUM LEAP'Interview: Mason Alexander Park on Roles, Representation, and Starring in 'QUANTUM LEAP'
April 1, 2023

Interview with Mason Alexander Park, who plays Ian Wright, from the new 'Quantum Leap' to talk about theatre, playing this character, representation, and what the next dream career opportunity might be.
Review: NEAT at Scripps Ranch Theatre And Loud Fridge Theatre GroupReview: NEAT at Scripps Ranch Theatre And Loud Fridge Theatre Group
March 30, 2023

“On a clear day,” is the opening and closing of NEAT by Charlene Woodard, as she recounts her coming of age in 1960s and 70s America and her relationship with her disabled aunt. A co-production of the Loud Fridge Theatre Group and Scripps Ranch Theatre, this play is beautifully performed and directed and is playing at Scrips Ranch Theatre through April 16th.
Review: THE OUTSIDERS at La Jolla PlayhouseReview: THE OUTSIDERS at La Jolla Playhouse
March 28, 2023

The new musical adaption of THE OUTSIDERS at the La Jolla Playhouse brings all of the restless energy and the building tensions of the novel, written by S.E.Hinton to the stage with dynamic performances and choreography. Extended through April 9th  at the La Jolla Playhouse, see this show before it’s gone!
Review: THE XIXTH (THE NINETEENTH) at The Old Globe Goes For the GoldReview: THE XIXTH (THE NINETEENTH) at The Old Globe Goes For the Gold
March 28, 2023

The Old Globe Theatre is going for the gold with their World Premier  THE XIXTH (The 19th).  The show is funny, and thought-provoking, and shows that sadly, the issues of protesting systematic racism and looking for freedom and equality are still as relevant now as it was then.  THE XIXTH is playing at  The  Old Globe through April 23rd.
share