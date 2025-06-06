RIVERDANCE, Sasha Velour, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, and More Added to Broadway San Diego Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway San Diego has announced the added season events for the 48th Season, celebrating The Stories That Connect Us. This new slate adds even more excitement to a season already filled with award-winning productions, cherished classics, and West Coast premieres. Added Season Events are now available for purchase by Season Ticket Holders.

Previously announced audience favorites include—LES MISÉRABLES, SIX, BEETLEJUICE, and MJ. Now, five new shows are added to this thrilling lineup: SASHA VELOUR: THE BIG REVEAL LIVE SHOW, a whip-smart spectacle from the global drag icon, and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN, a “rip-roaring funny” interactive quest where no two shows are the same. Celebrate the season with the dazzling multimedia magic of MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS, relive the iconic harmonies of THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, and experience the 30th anniversary tour of the Grammy-winning global sensation, RIVERDANCE.

48th Season Ticket Holders can add tickets to their seven-show package, featuring SUFFS, the Tony-winning musical celebrating fearless suffragists; & JULIET, a pop-fueled reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic love story; the heartwarming THE NOTEBOOK adaptation; and the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC, directed by Broadway legend Jack O’Brien. Also included are Disney’s enchanting 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST; Alicia Keys’ new musical HELL’S KITCHEN; and the spectacular WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, bringing circus magic to the stage.

“This season promises something for everyone,” said Vanessa Ybarra Davis, Vice President of Broadway San Diego. “At the heart of theatre is storytelling that inspires and connects us all. We are excited to share these stories with San Diego.”

