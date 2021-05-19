Pacific Symphony Announces SYMPHONY ON THE GO!

Coming soon to a city near you: Symphony on the Go! is a mobile community concert experience that will tour throughout Orange County. This brightly-wrapped traveling stage on wheels will be hard to miss, with colorful images of Pacific Symphony musicians and Music Director Carl St. Clair.

Symphony on the Go! provides a comfortable and safe performing stage for the Symphony's musicians, who look forward to performing in front of live audiences again. At a time when people have been starved for live music, the Symphony is taking the music on the road to reach music lovers and families throughout Orange County.

Music Director Carl St.Clair commented, "The musicians and I couldn't be more thrilled to have received the unique gift of this wonderful mobile stage from Jerry and Terri Kohl. Our commitment is to inspire, engage and serve all with no barriers to participation. We look forward to performing concerts for communities throughout Orange County so we can share the gift of music and Pacific Symphony with all."

"We are tremendously grateful to Jerry and Terri Kohl," said Symphony President & CEO John Forsyte. "They not only conceived of this creative way for Pacific Symphony to bring music to all corners of Orange County, but also donated the funds to make Symphony on the Go! possible."

Symphony on the Go! will launch its countywide touring in June and will continue throughout the summer. The upcoming free outdoor concerts will take place in parking lots to farmers' markets to public parks.

Exact locations, dates and times will be announced on PacificSymphony.org in the coming weeks.

To commemorate the countywide tour of Symphony on the Go!, the Symphony along with ArtsOC is inviting students grades 6-12 to submit poster art that celebrates the role of music in their lives and neighborhoods. For more information or to enter the contest, go to ArtsOC.SlideRoom.com.