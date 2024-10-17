New Village Arts Reveals 2024-2025 Dea Hurston Fellowship Recipients

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of the late Dea Hurston, New Village Arts (NVA) is proud to announce the selection of Lilea Alvarez, Bryttney-Mischele Salvant, and Miki Vale as the 2024-2025 Dea Hurston Professional Fellows.

The prestigious Dea Hurston Fellowship (DHF) was created to address the lack of paid opportunities for women, BIPOC, and other underrepresented theatre professionals in San Diego, supporting emerging talent in their artistic and professional development.

Lilea Alvarez, Bryttney-Mischele Salvant, and Miki Vale were selected for their remarkable artistic vision and dedication to community-building within the arts. As a Hurston Fellow, they will receive financial support, mentorship, and access to resources that will help them continue to create impactful, inclusive theatre in San Diego County. Each of the Hurston Fellows will be working on our upcoming production of LA HAVANA MADRID happening April 2025. Miki Vale will sound design the production while Lilea Alvarez is the co-choreographer. Bryttney-Mischele will be the Visual Arts Fellow holding special space in the New Village Arts Gallery and creating new pieces for LA HAVANA MADRID.





