MORE THAN 1 Exhibition Comes to BFREE Gallery

BFREE Studio, run by Gallery Owner, Barbara Freeman, announces their exhibition titled More Than 1, An Art Exhibition of Multiples Featuring work by Ethan Chan, Helena Westra, Micah Sweezie, Mona Mukherjea-Gehrig, Karah Lane, Cole The Renaissance, Antifragile Magazine and Zachary Dobbins runs through December 30 at the studio on Girard Ave in La Jolla.

Additionally, enjoy Santa's Workshop - Bfree's holiday craft pop-up shop from Dec 4-24. Everything from special ornaments to holiday cashmere sweaters. Perfect for funky, festive holiday gifts.

"More than 1" is a contemporary art exhibition focusing on the use of multiples and editions. With multiples being used across many artistic practices as a way to convey conceptual scale, importance, quantity, and more, this exhibition looks to explore the varied uses of this theme. Artists will be working in forms of craft, installation, books, casts, and more to play within the guidelines of the call and provide an approachable environment for engaging a wide community of collectors. This collection of artists and work ranges from emerging student artists to seasoned career craftspeople from the local community and across the United States.

You can enjoy the exhibition Tuesday - Sunday from 11am - 5pm or anytime by appointment.

Special Events:

Friday, Dec 2nd 4pm - 7pm - First Friday Art Walk

Join us for our First Friday Art Walk this December! Musician Jack Roberts will be playing in the gallery as you enjoy the More Than 1 exhibition. This is an amazing opportunity to stroll through all the galleries of La Jolla.

Saturday, Dec 3rd 5pm - 7pm - Opening Reception

Join us for the Opening Reception of MORE THAN 1 This is an amazing opportunity to engage with this exhibition, and the artists.