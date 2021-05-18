MAMMA MIA! IT'S A DANCE PARTY Will Be Presented by Playful People Productions Next Month

Playful People Productions is hosting Mamma Mia! It's a Dance Party, a live, in-person dance lesson/party in the courtyard at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose on the evening of June 26. Children over 12 and adults are welcome, as are families; cost is $35 per person.

One of Playful People's most successful musical productions, Mamma Mia is a fun romp utilizing the music of ABBA. Mamma Mia! It's a Dance Party will include practice choreography videos available ahead of time for two musical numbers: "Mamma Mia" and "Dancing Queen." On June 26, people can begin gathering at 5:30 PM for socializing; then at 6:00 PM instructor Mary Theresa Capriles will lead participants through warmups, then teach/review the dances for the songs. The evening will end with a "free dance" where dancers can let loose, enjoy themselves, and show off their sweet dance moves. 70's glam costumes are encouraged!

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults and stages performances where family members can perform together. Normally performing out of the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, the company immediately sprung into action in March, 2020 to create POP (Playful Online People) programming, converting all its theatre experiences to virtual formats and continuing to make arts and theatre opportunities available to kids and families during the pandemic.

Mother and daughter team Barbara Galiotto and Katie D' Arcey are Positive Discipline trained; both have worked as early Childhood Educators; and as professional directors with children's theater. The pair have approximately 50 years experience between them in the musical theater world and, together with a small team of permanent staff and an array of talented directors, teachers, and support personnel, offer beginner through advanced theatre experiences for the whole family.

For more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.