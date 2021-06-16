La Jolla Playhouse Announces Dates for 2022 WOW Festival

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the dates and location for its 2022 Without Walls (WOW) Festival of immersive and site-inspired work. The WOW Festival will take place April 21 - 24, 2022 at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station, home of the Playhouse's 2019 WOW Festival and the Pop-Up WOW event this August.

Like previous WOW Festivals, the 2022 event will feature four action-packed days of theatre, dance and music, with multiple performances by acclaimed local, national and International Artists occurring simultaneously throughout the weekend. A complete roster of artists and projects will be announced at a later date.

"We are overjoyed to partner with ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station again for the 2022 WOW Festival. With its central location, beautiful grounds, and rich arts and culinary experiences, it is a fantastic match for our genre-defying and boundary-breaking event," said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse.

https://lajollaplayhouse.org/

Since its inception in 2009, the Playhouse's signature Without Walls (WOW) series has become one of the region's most popular and acclaimed performance programs. Over the last ten years, the Playhouse has been commissioning and presenting this series of immersive, site-inspired and virtual productions throughout the San Diego community, including eight stand-alone productions, four WOW Festivals and fourteen Digital WOW pieces.