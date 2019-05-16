JCompany Youth Theatre's All-Female 1776 Closes This Weekend

The all-female cast of "1776 The Musical" is performing their final shows this Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sdcjc.org/jc/.

Presented by the JCompany Youth Theatre and directed by Joey Landwehr, the story dramatizes the events and people surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

It's the summer of 1776, and the nation is ready to declare independence... if only our founding fathers can agree to do it! 1776 follows John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia as they attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the shackles of the British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence.

1776 is a funny, insightful and compelling, Tony Award winning drama with a striking score and legendary book.





