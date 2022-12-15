Interview: Chatting with The Company of THE WHOSE WHO OF THE WHOVILLE WHO'S AT THE OLD GLOBE At The Old Globe

It's not the holidays at The Old Globe Theatre without those adorable Who's down in Whoville and the green meanie Grinch plotting in DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! Now it's time to meet the young performers of the show and learn who's who in Whoville!

Directed by James Vásquez the show is a favorite and people come from near and far to see this holiday classic. To accommodate this the show has many multiple show days as it plays through December 31st. This means it has a cast of core adult performers and two casts of younger performers who alternate shows. The show is led by Andrew Polec as the Grinch, along with Tyrone Davis, Jr., John Treacy Egan, Kevin Solis, Ariella Kvashny, Larry Raben, Bets Malone, Summer Broyhill, Berto Fernández, Jacob Haren, Patricia Jewel, Liliana Rodriguez, Lance Arthur Smith, Jacob Caltrider, and Bethany Slomka.

As talented as the adult performers are this is about meeting the younger whos, some of whom are returning to the show and some who are making their debut. We asked them each a few questions about the show, their character, and the Grinch. Because they alternate between the Pink team and the Red Team, that will be noted for each performer.

Is there anything special that you do to get into character before you go onstage?

" Once I get in costume and have my Cindy Lou curls and bow and have my mic on I start to feel more like her! I really love the shoes!" - Harper Quinn Hill, debuting as Cindy Lou Who, Pink Cast

"The bell chain kids do some fun dance moves to the orchestra's opening music." Ellis Quesada, debuting this year, Pink Cast

"I have a pre-show ritual with my friend who plays Annie Who (Julia) where we pretend to be in the orchestra and play all the instruments during the overture. This helps me get pumped up to be Boo!" Ari Gimbel, debuting this year, Red Cast

"Some of the other Who-kids and I do a dance to the first song off-stage." Ali Nelson, second year in the show, Red Cast

" We sing different parts of the songs like the Fah-Who-Finale and "No socks no underwear! That's our Christmas nightmare!'' in the "It's the Thought That Counts" to make sure we have it down before the show begins." Poly Kazmerchuk, debuting this year, Red Cast

What is one of your favorite things as your character?

"Dancing and singing the song "Whatchamawho" with my castmates is my favorite because we get to show the Grinch how to have fun together." Issa Ally, debuting as Cindy Lou Who Red Cast

"My favorite thing is popping out of the trap during the 'Whatchamahoo' song and being in the sled as a mini grinch. I love walking down the aisles during 'Fahooforas'. " Milla Toker, debuting this year, Pink Cast

"Bouncing on a giant red hopper ball during Whatchama- who!" Ella Washington, debuting this year, Pink Cast

" I like popping out of from the stage floor during the "Whatchamawho" scene" Eva Mather, debuting this year, Red Cast

"My favorite part of the show is when I am singing on stage with the rest of the cast." - Faizi Mahalingam, debuting this year, Pink Team

"One of the favorite things as my character is the wig I get to wear that matches with Grandma Who. " Chloe Oh, who is making her debut this year with the Pink Cast

"My favorite thing Boo Who does is the waiter's cross. It's really fun having this special moment where we're dressed up as waiters, and it feels really silly!" Ari Gimbel, Red Cast

Jump-roping and riding the ladder during whatchamawho!" Arielle Sapozhnikov, debuting this year, Red Team

"Wearing the costume slip that Audrey Geisel wore for her walk-on in Whoville!" Arya Bosworth, third year with the show and performs with both casts

"I like the "Whatchamawho" scene as well when I am in the trap door and get to pass out toys to Cindy-Lou, Betty-Lou, Danny-Who, and Phyllis! And laughing real hard at the Grinch when he says "It's annoying." Poly Kazerchuk, Red Cast

What is your favorite thing the Grinch does in the show?

"I love the way Andrew Polec performs One of a Kind. He's amazing!" Ali Nelson, Red Cast

" My favorite thing the Grinch does is how he slides down the poll on stage right during the scene cookies." Faizi Mahalingam,Pink Cast

"I love when the Grinch sings "One of a Kind" because his facial expressions are hilarious and so expressive." Issa Ally, Red Cast

"My scene with Andrew in 'Santa For a Day' is my favorite!" Harper Quinn Hill, Pink Cast

"It's so funny when the Grinch adlibs naming his fists when picking a fight with an audience member." Ellis Quesada, Pink Cast

"His funny southern accent!" Arielle Sapozhnikov, Red Team

"I love when the Grinch says 'get used to it honey' at the end of the song "One of a kind". Ryan Hafner, debuting this year, Pink Cast

"I like the song where he says (in his Southern accent) "It's not about the one thing, or even things that bounce, it's not about the fancy pantsy stuff, cause y'all got charge accounts" Eva Mather, Red Cast

" After he gets a "wonderfully awful idea," Andrew Polec, as the Grinch, returns to the stage for an encore verse of "One of a Kind," soaking in the praise and laughter of the audience. It really shows his self-centered yet childlike grinch-iness." Andrew Gorman, debuting this year, Pink Cast

"I love when the Grinch interacts with the audience and when he struggles saying "Merry Christmas" to us." Pearl Salonga, debuting this year, Red Cast

My favorite thing that the grinch does is when he interacts with the audience, for instance, "You want a piece of me? I got Salt and Pepper, let's start shakin'!" Joelle Dana Advento, third year, Pink Team

What is one of your favorite parts about performing in this show?

"I love that there are gaps between all my scenes, so I can take a breath and feel refreshed. All the teachers really understand kids, and they respect us. They answer my questions and really care about my opinions." Andrew Gorman, Pink Cast

"One of my all-time favorites part of performing is when we wave to the audience and making children and adults smile. It brings me joy and is very special." Joelle Dana Advento, Pink Team

"My favorite part about performing in the show is how encouraging and incredibly supportive the entire cast and crew is at all times." Ryan Hafner, Pink Cast

"My favorite part about performing in this show is the amazing friendships and connections that I've gained with other people." Chloe Oh, Pink Cast

"I like performing in this show because it makes the audience laugh and they have a good time." Pearl Salonga, Red Cast

"I am so grateful for all the new friends I have made - both kids and adults." Ella Washington, Pink Cast

"My favorite part has been making new friends, being part of this show, seeing how a real show happens, learning from everyone, and performing on the stage. It's been an amazing experience! " Milla Toker, Pink Cast

"My favorite part about performing in the Grinch is being a part of a super special Grinch family with the most amazing, talented, and kind actors! Being in my third year, my Grinch family keeps growing!" Arya Bosworth, both casts

Photo credit: The Red and Pink Casts of Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! Photo from The Old Globe