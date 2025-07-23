Interview: Bryonha Marie of NOISES OFF at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In Noises Off, timing is everything, and Bryonha Marie, along with the entire cast, makes it look effortless. As Belinda Blair, the endlessly optimistic actress trying to hold a crumbling play-within-a-play together, she brings both sharp comic instincts and heartfelt warmth to one of theatre’s most beloved farces. In this interview, Bryonha talks about the chaos of comedy, the heart behind Belinda, and what makes Noises Off! so joyfully unhinged.

Noises Off may be her Old Globe debut, but Bryonha is no stranger to the stage: with Broadway credits including Ragtime, Porgy & Bess, Book of Mormon, and Prince of Broadway, plus acclaimed regional work in Sweeney Todd, Life After, and Dave, she’s built a career defined by versatility, vocal power, and vibrant storytelling. We sat down with Bryonha to talk about the chaos of comedy, the heart behind Belinda, and what makes Noises Off! so joyfully unhinged.

First, though, a brief description of what this play within a play is and who her character is within all of the chaos.

“Noises Off is a slapstick British farce about good people (who happen to be actors), doing their best to hold themselves and their performances together under the most ridiculous circumstances! My character, Belinda, is the glue. She is the cruise director, the eyes and ears, the gossip, and the peacemaker. She will also stop at nothing to get herself and her peers across the finish line together!?”

Comedy, and especially a fast-paced farce of this nature, is all about precision to create this comedic disaster. How does a cast find a rhythm for a show that is built to continually fall apart?

“The only thing you can do is rehearse the bits into the ground—especially the physical comedy. Act 2 is an incredibly choreographed dance, and in order for it to be safe EVERY time, we all have to be extremely present and clear on what’s coming next. Then, within those set moments, we get to play with tempo and intensity, and it develops a more haphazard, spontaneous feel to it.”

Bryonha has a rich musical background, but says that playing in this classic farce was a challenge she couldn’t resist.

“As a musical theatre actor, I am always looking for more opportunities to exercise a different muscle in straight plays. What I’ve found is that no matter the medium, they all require truth, presence, and authentic response. Noises Off is very similar to a musical in the way it’s performed with all the choreographed sequences—even the dialogue is melodic!”

Although learning choreography might have felt similar, the stamina required for this choreography was very different from that of a musical.

“I’m going to be real. In my opinion, musicals are so much harder on one’s body physically. The athletic shape one has to be in to sing and dance requires more of one’s self to rehearse 8 hours a day or perform 8 times a week—but Noises Off is absolutely one of THE most physically challenging shows I’ve ever done—musical or not.”

Bryonha Marie as Belinda Blair in Noises Off, 2025.

Photo by Rich Soublet II.

This cast has received rave reviews for this show, their timing, and their character work. Bryonha’s character has a lot of interaction with Frederick, played by Jefferson Mays, who is known for his comedic timing and character details. Bryohna says building this show with him and the rest of the cast has been a delight from the beginning.

“Working with Jeff has been…an embarrassment of riches. He has the ability to make you feel instantly seen and valued, so I felt safe and encouraged to play and find Belinda immediately. I will say, Belinda’s character is not necessarily on the page—she is informed by the other actors, so getting to bounce her big personality off this group of true clowns with so much precision and craft (and very little ego), was a delight I will never forget!”

The show is very specifically told in three parts, Act one i the initlmrehersal of the play within a play, Act Two is told from a chaotic backstage view of a performance, and Act three is near the end of the rn when everything has descended into lunacy. This means there are many moments that make Bryonha laugh, but there is one moment that makes her laugh every time.

“Every time Jefferson performs his 'offstage fall' in act 3, complete with a 2x4, he hits on each stair while screaming bloody murder. I wish the audience could see the commitment.”

How To Get Tickets

“Noises Off” runs through August 10th at The Old Globe Theatre. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.theoldglobe.org



Photo Credit: The cast of Noises Off, 2025. Photo by Rich Soublet II.