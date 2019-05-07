Impro Theatre Presents THE TWILIGHT ZONE UNSCRIPTED At North Coast Rep

From the darkest corners of reality, to the land of the unexplained - Impro Theatre's Twilight Zone Unscripted pays homage to Rod Serling's breakthrough sci-fi series "The Twilight Zone." Enter the wondrous dimension of imagination, as completely improvised episodes are created with every performance.

Directors' note:

The show you are about to see will be completely improvised. For those of you who are Impro Theatre regulars, you will be witnessing a slightly different format tonight. We will improvise two episodes before intermission, and then two episodes following the break. You will have four (or five) chances to influence our stories as we will be coming to you for a suggestion at the top of each improvised episode.

To truly enter the world of The Twilight Zone meant we had to come to know the life of its creator, Rod Serling. We learned how his small town roots and service in World War II would greatly influence his outlook on life and eventually give birth to his breakthrough series. When one remembers The Twilight Zone, certain fantastic images will always stick in the mind, but all of them were deeply grounded in the themes that Rod was intent on exploring. The more we studied Serling's motivations, the deeper our respect grew for his writing and his vision.

We have no idea in advance the content of our episodes tonight, or the character's we'll be playing. Once we receive the suggestion, the lights will go out, the theme music will begin and we, like you, will enter an unexplored dimension, known only as...The Twilight Zone.

PRICE: $27. To reserve tickets, visit our website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055.North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

North Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 37th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.





