GRACE FOR PRESIDENT Comes to San Diego Junior Theatre

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 75th Anniversary Season with Grace for President!

In this inspiring tale of girl power, Grace is stunned to discover that all U.S. Presidents have been men! She decides to kick off her own political career by running for president of her class. Grace faces off against a popular boy and wins in a surprising way! Based on the book by Kelly S. DiPucchio, this entertaining musical is perfect for all ages!

Junior Theatre is excited to welcome back Kandace Crystal (last season’s Snowy Day…) to direct. Since working with Junior Theatre last winter, Kandace has been busy directing and performing to great acclaim at prominent theatres around San Diego. Joining Kandace is Atlanta-based choreographer, Okwae Miller, whose mission is to create work rooted in personal identity, history and the universal human experience. Kailee Ash-Ray, a regular JT teaching artist, will be joining JT’s production team for the first time as Grace’s music director.

Grace for President will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from June 30 to July 9, 2023. JT’s popular Pajama Night is Friday, July 7!

Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. The Grace for President ASL-interpreted performance will be Saturday, July 8 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.