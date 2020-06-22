Former SDSU Student Hosts Black Lives Matter Master Class Fundraising Event

One former SDSU dance student, Rachel Hanson, turned her passions for dance and social justice in a virtual fundraising event, Black Lives Matter Master Class, The Daily Aztec reports.

"I was educating myself and doing all those things that people were saying, but I felt like I still had to do something else," Hanson said. "I felt like there was more to do, that I could do. It didn't click right away. But then I realized, 'Duh, I teach dance.' That's how I can make an impact."

Hanson and her friend and fellow dance instructor Tory Brown hosted the dance class via Zoom, where dancers could come together to express themselves. The cost was $20 per dancer, and 100% of the proceeds were donated to a foundation supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Saturday, June 13, around 50 dancers of all ages participated in the hour and a half virtual class. In total, the group raised $1,216.

Hanson's friend Michael Yitayew, who works for Amazon Corporation, was able to raise additional funds, totaling $11,000. Amazon will match $10,000 of this and donate it to several different foundations centered around the Black Lives Matter movement.

Yitayew will continue raising money through July 6. Anyone who wishes to contribute can visit Yitayew's Twitter account for more information, or can donate via Venmo @michaelyitayew.

