Executive Director of Poway OnStage Appointed to San Diego County Arts and Culture Commission

This appointment recognizes O'Keefe's exceptional contributions to the local arts community.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Poway OnStage has announced that its Executive Director, Sharlene O'Keefe, has been appointed to the San Diego County Arts and Culture Commission, representing District 2. This appointment recognizes O'Keefe's exceptional contributions to the local arts community and her commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive cultural landscape in San Diego.  

The San Diego County Arts and Culture Commission is an advisory body, dedicated to supporting and sustaining the growth and vitality of San Diego County’s diverse arts and culture communities.  As a Commissioner for District 2, Sharlene O'Keefe will play a pivotal role in shaping policies and initiatives that promote the growth, accessibility, and appreciation of the arts across San Diego County.  District 2 encompasses a diverse range of more than 50 communities, including the cities of El Cajon, Poway, and Santee, San Diego Communities such as Rancho Bernardo, Scripps Ranch and Tierrasanta and County Communities such as 4S Ranch, Alpine, Julian, Lakeside, Portrero, and Santa Fe Valley.  

"Being appointed to the San Diego County Arts and Culture Commission is an immense honor," said Sharlene O'Keefe. "I am deeply committed to advocating for the arts as an essential part of daily life and ensuring that cultural experiences are accessible to all members of our community. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Commissioners and community stakeholders to promote the arts, preserve cultural heritage, and enhance the quality of life for residents across District 2. " 

Throughout her career, Sharlene O'Keefe has demonstrated an unwavering passion for the arts and an exceptional ability to connect communities through various cultural experiences. As the Executive Director of Poway OnStage, she has spearheaded numerous successful initiatives and events, enriching the lives of countless individuals through the power of artistic expression. 

Under O'Keefe's leadership, Poway OnStage presents a diverse range of performances and educational programs, encompassing music, theater, dance, and more, showcasing both established and emerging artists. Her dedication to fostering collaborations between artists, educational institutions, and the community at large has significantly contributed to the growth and vitality of the arts in the Poway area. 

With her appointment to the San Diego County Arts and Culture Commission, O'Keefe brings her extensive experience in arts administration, strategic planning, and community engagement to the forefront. Her visionary leadership and commitment to collaboration will undoubtedly have a transformative impact on the arts and cultural landscape of District 2 and San Diego County as a whole. 

Poway OnStage congratulates Sharlene O'Keefe on her appointment and extends its full support to her in her new role as Commissioner for District 2. "We are immensely proud of Sharlene’s appointment to the Commission," stated Elaine Cofrancesco, Chair of the Poway OnStage Board of Directors. "Her passionate commitment to the arts has been instrumental in the success of Poway OnStage, and we are confident that she will bring the same creativity, vision, and dedication as she represents District 2." 

Sharlene O'Keefe's appointment is a significant milestone for both Poway OnStage and the broader artistic community. It represents an opportunity for collaboration, innovation, and advocacy in advancing the importance of arts and culture in the region. Poway OnStage extends its warmest congratulations to O'Keefe and looks forward to witnessing the substantial impact of her contributions to the Commission. 



