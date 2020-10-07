Diversionary Theatre Announces AmeriQueer Series of AudioCast Plays Featuring George Takei and More

The series runs Friday October 16th - Thursday, November 26th, 2020.

Diversionary Theatre, the Nation's 3rd Oldest LGBT Theatre will present the AmeriQueer Series streaming online as an audiocast and featuring a program of new plays never before performed in San Diego. The series will run Friday October 16th - Thursday, November 26th, 2020.



The AmeriQueer Series is a collection of plays presented as audiocasts exploring the LGBTQ experience within the American identity as a framework for the 2020 election season. These works are insightful, compassionate, and a healing antidote to our politically volatile moment.



About this the series, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow says, "I'm thrilled to welcome back Josh Irving Gershick to Diversionary, and introduce MacArthur "Genius" Fellow Samuel D. Hunter to the Diversionary family. At a time when our community is deeply considering the DNA of our country, these new works provide a humane and thoughtful look at what it means to be LGBTQ and American."

Dear ONE:

Love & Longing in Mid-Century Queer America



Written and Directed by Josh Irving Gershick

Featuring George Takei



Audio Streaming: Friday, October 16 - Thursday, October 29th, 2020



Dear ONE illuminates the lives of ordinary queer Americans as recounted through letters, written between 1953 and 1965, to L.A.'s ONE Magazine, the first openly LGBTQ periodical in the United States. Looking for love, friendship, or understanding, they wrote of loneliness and yearning, of joy and fulfillment, and of their daily experiences, hidden from history. This epistolary snapshot of mid-century lives captures the radiant diversity of the American queer community as it was discovering itself, and the dawning of a national movement.



LEWISTON and CLARKSTON

Companion plays focusing on the descendants of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, Lewiston and Clarkston explore the LGBTQ point of view within the legacy of America's westward expansion.



Lewiston:

Written by Samuel D. Hunter

Directed by Vanessa Stalling



Audio Streaming: Friday, October 30th - Thursday, November, 12th, 2020



An excavation of the past and how we become who we are, Lewiston focuses on an aging descendant of Lewis who has been selling off her family's land piecemeal to developers. When an unexpected visitor blasts into her life, she is forced to reckon with family secrets, identity, and her relationship with her homeland.

Clarkston:

Written by Samuel D. Hunter

Directed by Matt M. Morrow

Audio Streaming: Friday, November 13th - Thursday, November, 26th, 2020



Clarkston examines our tenuous future by focusing on a young queer descendant of Clark, who, after making the long journey west from his Connecticut home, finds himself stranded in a landscape of chain restaurants and big box stores. As he forms a bond with a local kindred spirit, the truth about life in the great American frontier comes into stark relief.

For more information visit: Diversionary.org

