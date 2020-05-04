Diversionary Announces Online Streaming Cabaret- LIVE FROM THE LIZARD LOUNGE

Diversionary Theatre has announced the online Cabaret Live From the Lizard Lounge.

Join The Lizards (Kirsten "Kiki" deLohr Helland and Justin Huertas of the award-winning Lizard Boy The Musical) as they stream a live concert from their Seattle lounge!

Performing some of their favorite songs, Kiki and Justin will get you rockin' in your home while reflecting on their process, favorite Lizard memories, and take questions from YOU the viewer in real-time.

Grab a cocktail and saddle up for an intimate evening with two reptilian rock musical geniuses!

May 9th, at 7pm. Tickets are $15 and on sale now at www.diveresionary.org.



