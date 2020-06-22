Diversionary Announces Online Stream Of THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR

Diversionary announces their online stream of their World Premiere hit production of THE BOY WHO DANCED ON AIR

Tickets for the streaming recording range from $15 - $35 for a household and are on sale at w ww.diversionary.org . Discounts for Students, Educators, and those suffering a financial hardship caused by the COVID 19 pandemic.

This brave and compelling new musical reveals the clandestine yet persistent tradition in Afghanistan of Bacha Bazi, where wealthy men purchase boys from poor families, train them as dancers, and parade them at parties as their property. Paiman and Feda have spent their young lives confined within this tradition. But when they meet by chance and develop feelings for one another, they embark on a journey towards a new life in uncharted territory. This astonishing contemporary fable reveals a country teetering on collapse, torn between yesterday and tomorrow, and the indomitable strength of the human spirit.

About streaming the archival recording of the West Coast Premiere at Diversionary, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow says, "I'm thrilled to welcome The Boy Who Danced On Air back to our community! It's been five years since its debut on our stage, and the work has only ripened with new relevance. In that time, author Charlie Sohne has won the prestigious Kleban Award, the highest honor in the American theatre for a librettist/lyricist. And composer Tim Rosser won the Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Original Score for our World Premiere. Even though it's virtual, it warms my heart to have them back at Diversionary, and to once again give life to their soaring and heart-rending tale of two Afghan boys falling in love against the backdrop of a shattered country. "

More information can be found at: https://www.diversionary.org/product/boystream/

Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You