Cygnet Theatre Reveals Cast and Creative Team of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Joan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cygnet Theatre will celebrate the holiday season with its production of A Christmas Carol, a San Diego favorite for a decade. The Charles Dickens classic, adapted by Cygnet Artistic Director Sean Murray, runs from November 26-December 28 on the Joseph Clayes III Theater in The Joan. Opening Night for media is Friday, November 29 at 7:00pm

This reimagined production lights up the stage with breathtaking visuals, joyful music and heartwarming performances. A beloved San Diego tradition, A Christmas Carol is the perfect holiday outing—brimming with festive spirit, timeless storytelling and the promise of hope and redemption for audiences of all ages.

"We are absolutely delighted to bring A Christmas Carol To Point Loma for the 2025 holiday season," said show director Sean Murray. "This production marks a memorable kickoff to our first holiday season in Arts District Liberty Station. It's amazing how this timeless story continues to uncover new meaning, and we can't wait to share it with audiences in our new home at The Joan — complete with a new set and a new Scrooge."

﻿

After portraying Bob Cratchit in past Cygnet productions, Patrick McBride now takes on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Joining him on stage are Eileen Bowman, Megan Carmitchel, Jasmine January, David McBean, Allen Lucky Weaver and now includes Bryan Banville. With the exception of McBride, all actors play multiple roles.

With Sean Murray at the helm, the creative team includes scenic design by Andrew Hull, original score by Billy Thompson, lighting design by Colby Freel, sound design by Matt Lescault-Wood, costume design by Jeanne Reith, wig and makeup design by Peter Herman, choreography by Katie Banville, Original Puppets Designed by Lynne Jennings, projection design by Blake McCarty, musical direction by Patrick Marion and stage management by Dean Remington.