China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd. to Present US Premiere of LADY ZHAOJUN

China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd. (CAEG) presents the US premiere of an opera and dance musical production Lady Zhaojun starring Chinese multi-award singer Li Yugang. The performances will take place on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and Monday, December 2, 2019 at 7:30 pm at the San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave, San Diego, CA 92101.

Direct from China, this theatrical musical performance features over 50 dancers and singers from the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater, and Hohhot National Performing Arts Group. Produced by the Oriental Jade (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., the performance is directed by Max Lee from Taiwan, whose works span theater, Peking Opera and Kunqu Opera. The creative team also includes songwriter Vincent Fang and designer Tim Yip, the winner of the Oscar for best art direction and costume design in 2000.

The winner of several international awards along with "Outstanding Asian Artist Award", Li Yugang is a legendary figure in China. His following in China and across the world is in the millions and he has performed in Europe, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Canada, United States. In 2009 he brought his solo show "Imperial Splendor" to the Sidney Opera House. Li has connected the enigmatic orient of the past and its traditional "fan chuan" or "nan dan" performance (which is male who plays female role in Peking opera) to the 21st century. He draws deeply on the traditions of Chinese opera, folk music and drama while energizing it with newer innovations. More about Li Yugang: https://www.thailandtatler.com/life/rare-english-interview-with-li-yugang

Lady Zhaojun is based on the legend of Wang Zhaojun, an ancient Chinese beauty from the Han Dynasty around 2,000 years ago. Li portrays the classic image of Zhaojun, who volunteered to marry the ruler of a powerful nomadic group on the then-border of northern China, to maintain peace between the two sides. A contemporary interpretation of a classic story of one of China's legendary ancient beauties, the performance is a grand musical that incorporates the music and dance styles of Inner Mongolia and the Han Dynasty (206 B.C.-AD 220), as well as gorgeous costumes and stage effects, all highlighted by Li's magically sweet and melodious voice and graceful acting.

Lady Zhaojun is a part of CAEG's Image China cultural exchange initiative, which seeks to introduce traditional and contemporary Chinese performing arts to audiences around the world. Since its inception in 2009, Image China has presented works at performance venues across the globe, including Lincoln Center in New York, The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and stages throughout Europe and Australia. Recent productions include Soaring Wings, Confucius, Dragon Boat Racing, The Legend of Mulan, and the acclaimed American debut of the Peking Opera star Zhang Huoding.

Ticket prices are $31.50 - $146.50 (plus fees) with discounts for students $22-$53 (plus fees) and groups of 10 or more $22-$53 (plus fees).

Ticket link for December 1, 2019: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0A00571C966522B6

Ticket link for December 2, 2019: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0A00571C966922BC

Phone ticket purchases contact: (619) 571-1100, (858) 571-1100 or (760) 571-1100.

For more information: https://sandiegotheatres.org/lady-zhaojun-starring-li-yugang/





