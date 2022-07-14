CARNEY MAGIC Returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre This August

CARNEY MAGIC will be performed on August 8-9, 2022 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075.

John has been honored by the Hollywood's Magic Castle and the Academy of Magical Arts, John Carney's engaging wit and dazzling talent have landed him appearances on Jerry Seinfeld's HBO Special, "The Late Show with David Letterman" and more! This is a theatrical experience for all with everything from storytelling to magic! Adult smart but family friendly!

Tickets are $39 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.