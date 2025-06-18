ANASTASIA Comes to Moonlight Stage Productions in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moonlight Stage Productions’ 44th season will continue with Anastasia, the second of three regional premieres. Based on the 20th Century Fox Animation 1997 film of the same name, the musical adapts the legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who was rumored to have escaped and survived the execution of the Russian Imperial family. Many years later, an amnesiac young woman named Anya hopes to find some trace of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat to learn the truth. Together, they embark on an epic adventure across Europe.

From Tony winners Terrence McNally, and Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of Ragtime and Once On This Island, Anastasia transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

“We’re excited to open our second regional premiere of the season, Anastasia, next month. The animated film has some truly beautiful songs and the musical expands the score with new numbers like ‘Stay, I Pray You’ and ‘My Petersburg.’ Of course, the best part of seeing live theatre is being enveloped in the show and Anastasia the Musical has beautiful costumes, visuals, and set pieces. Wait until you see the train! This heartwarming story of a fierce young woman is not to be missed.”

-Steve Glaudini, Producing Artistic Director

The Moonlight Production

Larry Raben, Director

Bill Burns, Choreographer

Dr. Randi Rudolph, Music Director

Lena Ceja, Anya

Sittichai Chaiyahat, Dmitry

Michael Paternostro, Vlad

Richard Bermudez, Gleb

Valerie Perri, Dowager Empress

Bets Malone, Countess Lily

Rounding out the creative team: Chris Luessmann (Sound Designer), Ryan Marsh & Jennider Edwards (Co-Lighting Designers), Andrew G. Hammer (Scenic Designer), Joseph Prete (Properties Designer), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design) and Stanley D. Cohen (Stage Manager). Sadie Holdaway is Assistant Musical Director.

Comments