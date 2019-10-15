Photo Flash: First Look At FIRST DATE At The Public Theater of San Antonio

A casual drink at a restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. Delightful and unexpected twists, supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents, sing and dance Aaron and Casey through ice-breakers, appetizers, and a potential dating disaster.

800 West Ashby Place 210.733.7258 info@thepublicsa.org. First Date runs October 18th - November 17th in the Cellar Theater. For tickets and more information, visit thepublicsa.org.

The Public Theater of San Antonio was founded as San Antonio Little Theater in 1912, as part of the growing Little Theatre movement sweeping the nation. Now housed in the first city-owned, city-built theater in the U.S., The Public Theater holds a place of pride in San Antonio history. In its time, The Public has produced hundreds of plays and reached an audience of millions, including residents and visitors from all over the world. Each year, the Public's staff, with the help of nearly 500 volunteers, produces a series of plays in its two theaters. The Public Theater is San Antonio's first Small Professional Theater.

The Russell Hill Rogers Theater is home to larger musicals while the Cellar Theater houses a variety of dramas, comedies, and experimental works. Both stages host original works by local playwrights as well as classic and recent Broadway hits. Each season, The Public contracts hundreds of local artists, showcasing some of San Antonio's greatest talents.

Photo Credit: Siggi Ragnar





