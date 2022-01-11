Magik Theatre's THE SNOWY DAY Opens February 12

The enchanting moments of a child's world will be lovingly and humorously displayed when Magik Theatre presents The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats from Feb. 12 to March 19, 2022. The musical play will be adapted for the stage by Jerome Hairston and produced by special arrangement with Plays for New Audiences, a division of Children's Theatre Company.

Drawing from three of Keats' beloved works-The Snowy Day, Whistle for Willie, Googles! and A Letter to Amy-the production will feature fun galore as audiences celebrate childhood joys and the challenges of growing up. All of the stories capture the special moment of eye-opening discovery and innocent wonder shared by any child delighted by a snowy landscape.

Surprises abound as Keats' treasured characters come to life when they experience the magic and boundless possibilities. Peter discovers new and unexpected things every day while witnessing his first snowfall. He and his friends romp and play, starting snowball fights and making snow angels. Experience the wonder as Peter discovers the joy of whistling for the first time. Marvel at the surprise of discovering old treasures in the outdoors. Share in the excitement of writing the perfect letter to a friend. And much more!

The Snowy Day will feature an all African-American local cast. Keats received the 1963 Caldecott Medal for his collage artwork in this work, which was the first picture book with an African-American protagonist to win a major children's book award.

"It gives our local theater company a great sense of pride for families to experience the joy and wonder of their favorite children's books come to life, and we know this next production will not disappoint," says Anthony Runfola, Magik Theatre artistic director. "The Snowy Day and Other Stories is the perfect addition to the winter season."

The play, which is recommended for ages 3 and up, will be presented every Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 12 to March 19 at Magik Theatre in Hemisfair, 420 S. Alamo in San Antonio.

Performance times vary. Programs and dates are subject to change.

Rescheduled Magik Theatre Performances and Social Distancing Practices:

The originally scheduled performance dates for The Snowy Day of Jan. 22 through Feb. 22, were altered to Feb. 12 to March 19, as a safety precaution due to rising local cases of COVID-19.

Magik Theatre also plans to move its production of Selena Maria Sings from March 4 to later this fall. Further details to follow.

Magik Theatre will continue to practice its COVID-19 safety policy and update its website and social media accounts accordingly, following the guidelines provided by The City of San Antonio, the Texas Health and Human Services Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Magik Theatre's current safety protocols include masks for everyone over the age of 2 upon entering the building, but for updated information about COVID-19 health and safety measures, click HERE.

For more information, visit MagikTheatre.org.