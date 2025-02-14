Luminaria Calls for Artists For 2025 Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Luminaria, the San Antonio-based arts nonprofit, announces its annual Call for Artists for its iconic Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival. The tentative festival date is Saturday, October 18, 2025, and the location is to be confirmed. The iconic festival highlights the arts and artists, the city’s creative economy, as well as the rich artistic culture that makes San Antonio unique.

Established and emerging artists in various artistic genres are encouraged to apply. The festival seeks to spotlight San Antonio, South Texas, and Texas artists, however, applicants from anywhere are welcome to apply. The outdoor festival highlights film, music, theatre, spoken word, dance, fine art, sculpture, large structural installations, in-gallery installations, digital art, performance art, and multi-media throughout the downtown footprint. The application is open at AnyArtist.org.

“Our goal with Luminaria is to celebrate and support artists and give them a platform to inspire our community as a whole,” said Yadhira Lozano, Luminaria Executive Director. “Through this open call process, we hope to encourage artists of all artistic genres representing the diverse voices and backgrounds of our artistic community to share their unique vision.”

Ideal project proposals include illumination and lighting in unique and creative ways. Large art installations are also encouraged. Applications will be evaluated by a curatorial committee made up of local working artists and art experts. Featured Artists will be notified in April followed by site-visits, consultations, mentorship, a photo shoot, spotlight videos, media interviews, and networking opportunities. A public announcement of the festival line-up will be held in September.

