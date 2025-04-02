John Crist Brings JOKES FOR HUMANS’ Tour To The Tobin Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



John Crist, a mainstay on Pollstar's Top 10 Global Touring Comedians chart, is bringing his Jokes for Humans Fall Tour to The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts! Following a nearly sold-out spring run, Crist will hit 25+ additional cities across the country, delivering his signature humor to audiences nationwide. Don't miss your chance to see him live in San Antonio! This show is scheduled in the H-E-B Performance Hall on November 21, 2025, at 7 PM.

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is begins tomorrow. Tickets will go on sale on April 4 at 10am and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $49.25, VIP packages available.

Earlier this year, Crist released ‘John Crist: Emotional Support,' which has been viewed more than 2.3 million times on YouTube, and more than 20 million views across social clips, since February. Watch here: youtube.com/watch?v=v8cvgqsbrbc.

Crist has more than 7.5 million combined followers due to his tastefully unhinged, yet clean, comedic takes on pop culture, offering his spoofs on family group texts, strict upbringings, sports culture and more. He recently made appearances on Good Morning America, SHERRI Show, ESPN's College GameDay and more.

Fans can catch Crist's conversations with fellow comedians, musicians and other celebs via his Net Positive Podcast, which airs weekly, here: youtube.com/@netpositivepod.

Comments