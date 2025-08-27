Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center To Present NUESTRAS VOCES: STORIES OF RESILIENCE in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will present Nuestras Voces: Stories of Resilience, an original multidisciplinary production, on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Buena Theater at UTSA Downtown Campus (501 W. César E. Chávez Blvd., San Antonio).

Featuring the Guadalupe Dance Company alongside musicians of Mariachi Azteca de América, Nuestras Voces interweaves dance, music, and video to honor the legacies of Mexican American leaders Lydia Mendoza, Emma Tenayuca, Américo Paredes, Willie Velásquez, and Jovita Idar. The production highlights their contributions to social justice and cultural empowerment, offering audiences a story of resilience, pride, and hope.

For more than 34 years, the Guadalupe Dance Company has championed Mexican American stories through its original repertoire, blending traditional folklórico with contemporary themes. With Nuestras Voces, the company prompts audiences to reflect on American history and recognize the Mexican American pioneers who helped shape it.

In addition to the public performance, the company will present a free lecture-demonstration for schools on Friday, September 19. Interested schools may call 210.271.3151 ext. 225 to make reservations.

Ticket Information

Nuestras Voces: Stories of Resilience will be performed Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Buena Theater, UTSA Downtown Campus. Tickets and information are available at guadalupeculturalarts.org or by calling 210.271.3151. Discounts are available for Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center members, students, and groups.

About the Guadalupe

Founded in 1980, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, promoting, and developing the arts and culture of Chicano/Latino and Native American peoples through programming in dance, literature, media arts, theater, visual arts, and music.