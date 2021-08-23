AS YOU LIKE IT Opens At The Classic Theatre

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio by William Shakespeare presents AS YOU LIKE IT, directed by Nick Lawson running September 9 - 26, 2021 at San Antonio Botanical Garden.

Rosalind's uncle is placed on the throne and she is immediately banished from court. With her best friend and uncle's daughter, Celia, by her side, she runs into the forest of Arden for refuge, only to catch the lovesick eye of another banished youth named Orlando. The result is a hilarious conglomeration of cross-dressing, foolery, melodic songs, questionable poetry, and laughs aplenty. Will love always win or are we merely mad?

In order to gain access to the production of As You Like It or any other upcoming productions this season, you do not need to purchase a separate ticket to the Botanical Garden.

The productions are staged and costumed with COVID-19 safety protocol in mind. Actors and crew remain at a distance of at least 6 feet apart from one another and are masked when not speaking, and also backstage. Audience members are separated by pods and distanced from actors by 10 feet. CLICK HERE to view The Classic's COVID-19 safety policies during a production.

