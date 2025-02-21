Video: Watch the Trailer For BEAUTIFUL at Pioneer Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch the trailer for Pioneer Theatre Company's, Utah’s premier professional theatre company in residence at the University of Utah, new production of the feel-good, beloved bio-musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from February 14-March 1, 2025.

The production marks the first co-production between Pioneer Theatre Company, which will feature the musical first, and Geva Theatre in Rochester, New York. After playing in Salt Lake City, the production will be shipped to Geva (including the original designs, as well as most of the cast) for a second run from May 28 through June 29, 2025.

Leading the cast are PTC newcomers Sara Sheperd* (Carole King in the Broadway and National Tour companies of Beautiful) as Carole King, Stephen Christopher Anthony* (Evan in the Broadway and National Tour companies of Dear Evan Hansen) as Barry Mann, Lee Alexandra Harrington* (Into the Woods at Roundabout) as Cynthia Weil, and Anthony Sagaria* (Disney's Frozen on Broadway) as Gerry Goffin.

Also joining the Company are PTC alumni Mary Fanning Driggs* (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Bonnie & Clyde) as Genie Klein; and ensemble members Tyrick Wiltez Jones* (Putting It Together, Ain't Misbehavin'), Chris Richie* (Jersey Boys), and Tyler Symone* (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Christmas in Connecticut).

Making their respective PTC debuts are ensemble members Travis Keith Battle* (Memphis at Walnut Street Theatre), Elexis Morton* (Ragtime on Ellis Island), Nathan Andrew Riley* (Disney's The Lion King National Tour), and Grace Ellis Solomon* (Beautiful at Gateway Playhouse).

Rounding out the company are Jason Andrew Hackney (PTC's Hamlet) as Don Kirshner and ensemble members Makenna Ashby (Newsies at Sundance), Ashlen Boresow (PTC's Bonnie & Clyde, Elf the Musical), Jordan Briggs (Newsies at Sundance), Nate Ginsberg (U of U Department of Theatre's Spring Awakening), Hannah Camille Hall (RENT at Kent State University), Olivia Hellin (PTC's The Prom), Kiana Kelly-Futch (Beautiful at Asolo Rep), and Cory Simmons (Hairspray at White Plains Performing Arts Center).

About Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Nominated for seven Tony Awards, the musical features a book by Douglas McGrath; words and music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil; music by arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing; orchestrations, vocal, and incidental arrangements by Steve Sidwell; and additional music arrangements by PTC alum (Shucked, Christmas in Connecticut) Jason Howland.

Before she became the iconic chart-topping music sensation known as Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a girl from Brooklyn with unwavering determination and astounding talent. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical follows King's remarkable rise to stardom, from her early days as a teenage songwriter to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in music history—and many of her personal triumphs and struggles in between. A tribute to the indomitable spirit of one of America's greatest musical artists told through her incredible music, including “You've Got a Friend,” “Natural Woman,” and “I Feel the Earth Move,” and other hits of the era by Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, The Righteous Brothers, Neil Sedaka, and more!

ABOUT PIONEER THEATRE COMPANY (PTC)

Now celebrating its 63rd season, the award-winning PTC is Utah’s premiere professional theatre company and a leading arts organization of the West. Led by Artistic Director Karen Azenberg and Managing Director Adrian Budhu, PTC presents world-class productions that celebrate diversity in culture and society, and serve as the connecting bridge between art and scholarship as an affiliate of the University of Utah.

Notable productions include the regional premieres of Les Misérables, Sting’s The Last Ship, and Frank Wildhorn’s The Count of Monte Cristo, as well as the world premieres of Shucked (the first-ever Broadway tryout in Utah), A Distinct Society by Kareem Fahmy, Alabama Story by Kenneth Jones, The Messenger by Jeff Talbott, and Ass by Ellen Simon. For more information, visit PioneerTheatre.org.

ABOUT GEVA THEATRE

Founded in 1972, Geva Theatre is a not-for-profit theatre company dedicated to creating and producing professional theatre productions and programs that serve the Rochester region and beyond, by illuminating the fullness of our many human experiences. Now led by Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson and Executive Director James Haskins, Geva offers a wide variety of educational, engagement, and literary programs, nurturing audiences and artists alike.

As one of the country’s leading theatre companies and a member of the national League of Resident Theatres, Geva produces a varied contemporary repertoire from musicals to world premieres celebrating the rich tapestry of our diverse community. For more information visit, GevaTheatre.org.

Comments