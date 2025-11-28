CHRISTMAS IN THE CANYON Playing Now At Tuacahn Amphitheatre

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tuacahn Amphitheatre will present its annual Christmas in the Canyon from November 28 through December 23, offering holiday lights, seasonal activities, and nightly performances set against the red rock backdrop of Southern Utah.

The event features visits with Santa, rides on the Tuacahn Express train, and the Live Nativity, presented nightly at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Elf the Musical will also run during the festival, with performances at 7:45 p.m. in the Indoor Hafen Theatre.

Christmas in the Canyon runs with select blackout dates. Tickets and a full calendar are available through the Tuacahn box office at 435-652-3300 or on the theatre’s website.