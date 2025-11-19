Westminster University Dance Company To Present REFRAME: 8X8 This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Westminster University Dance Company will present REFRAME: 8X8 as its fall concert on Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sorenson-Fenton Performance Studio. Tickets are $15, with free admission for K–12 students and local university students.

The program explores how creative process shifts when choreography must unfold within an eight-foot-by-eight-foot space, with pieces limited to eight minutes and rehearsed for only eight hours.

REFRAME: 8X8

The fall concert features eight original works developed by Westminster students and guest artists, inviting audiences to consider movement shaped by spatial constraint and collaborative focus. Co-directors Roxanne Gray and Carly Schaub, along with Dance Program Chair Meghan Wall, guide the program alongside guest choreographers Daniel Rei Cohen, Katelynn Killian, Brandin Steffensen, Saffron Bell, Roxanne Gray, and Daniel Do. The performance emphasizes the precision, economy, and shared authorship that emerge when dancers work within strict structural boundaries.