Tuacahn Amphitheatre Unveils Autumn Concert Series

Tuacahn’s fall concert season will begin as its Broadway season concludes, bringing a diverse lineup of music and live entertainment to the Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre in Ivins, Utah. The 2025 series will feature performances spanning country, rock, blues, symphonic, and holiday favorites, all set against Tuacahn’s striking red-rock backdrop.

“It really is a fantastic place to take in a concert,” said Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn. “You get the fresh air and beautiful backdrop along with great acoustics, and there isn't a bad seat in the house.”

The fall lineup opens with Thriller and continues through November with a range of concerts from national touring artists and regional events.

THRILLER

October 28–November 1, 7:30 p.m.

Odyssey Dance Theatre will return with its annual production Thriller, blending dance, comedy, and Halloween fun. The show includes black light skeletons in “Dem Bones,” Frankenstein’s monster, mummies, and the signature Michael Jackson number that inspired the title.

Tickets: Prices start at $28. Season package holders can save up to 20%. www.tuacahn.org/concert/thriller-2025 or 435-652-3300.

SYMPHONIC ROCKSHOW

November 5, 7 p.m.

Symphonic Rockshow combines classic rock anthems by Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and The Who with a full symphonic orchestra. Tuacahn’s LED video screens and laser lighting enhance the experience for audiences of all ages.

Tickets: Start at $34. Season package discounts available. www.tuacahn.org/concerts.

November 6, 7 p.m.

The multiplatinum rock band Night Ranger will perform hits including “Sister Christian” and “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” joined by a contemporary youth orchestra.

Tickets: Start at $30. www.tuacahn.org/concerts or 435-652-3300.

ASHLEY MCBRYDE

November 7, 7 p.m.

GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winner Ashley McBryde will bring her distinctive blend of country storytelling and powerhouse vocals to Tuacahn, performing songs such as “One Night Standards” and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

Tickets: Start at $44. www.tuacahn.org or 435-652-3300.

SOUTHERN UTAH BLUES FESTIVAL

November 8, 12 p.m.

The Southern Utah Blues Festival will showcase artists including Mr. Sipp, Vanessa Collier, Tony Holiday, Anthony Geraci, and Shanda and the Howlers. The day-long event will highlight acclaimed blues musicians from across the country.

Tickets: Start at $68. www.tuacahn.org or 435-652-3300.

LILLIAN BREEZE

November 12, 7 p.m.

Fifteen-year-old soprano Lillian Breeze will make her headlining debut at Tuacahn following training with Tony Award-winner Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller. She will be joined by special guests Kurt Bestor, Dallyn Bayles, The Southwest Symphony, Thurl Bailey, and Nicole Pinnell.

Tickets: Start at $26. www.tuacahn.org or 435-652-3300.

38 SPECIAL

November 13, 7 p.m.

Southern rock band 38 Special will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a concert featuring hits including “Hold on Loosely,” “Fantasy Girl,” and “Second Chances.”

“We go out there every night to win,” said founding member Don Barnes.

Tickets: Start at $44. www.tuacahn.org or 435-652-3300.

ANDY GRAMMER

November 14, 7 p.m.

Andy Grammer will bring songs from his new album Monster along with fan favorites such as “Lease on Life,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Don’t Give Up On Me.”

Tickets: Start at $77; meet-and-greet packages available for $299. www.tuacahn.org or 435-652-3300.

GENTRI

November 15, 7 p.m.

The Gentlemen Trio — Brad Robins, Casey Elliott, and Bradley Quinn Lever — will open Tuacahn’s holiday season with their signature harmonies on “O Holy Night,” “Little Drummer Boy,” and other Christmas selections. Music is composed and produced by Stephen Nelson.

Tickets: Start at $30. www.tuacahn.org/concerts/gentri or 435-652-3300.