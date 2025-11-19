The Sandstone Quartet Will Perform BETWEEN HOME AND AWAY Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kayenta Arts will present Between Home and Away, a concert by the Sandstone Quartet, on Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta. This newly formed chamber ensemble bridges Southern Utah and Los Angeles, featuring musicians who live and work across the region, cellist Kevin Mills, violinists Felix Hernandez-Jones and Adrienne Andisheh, and violist Cassia Streb.

The newly-created Sandstone Quartet explores connections between place, sound, and identity. Led by Los Angeles-based violist, composer, and curator Cassia Streb, Between Home and Away asks: How do we find a sense of musical belonging-through the sounds of home, or through the songs of faraway places?

The concert includes three masterworks for string quartet by Antonín Dvořák, Florence Price, and Amy Beach-each illuminating the dialogue between identity, influence, and imagination.

Cassia Streb will regularly visit Kayenta Arts throughout the 2025/2026 season, and is also participating as one of eight artists in the Kayenta Creative Residency program, with support from the Mellon Foundation.

Sandstone Quartet will return to Kayenta Arts for another concert March 28, 2026.