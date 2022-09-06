Review: Hale Centre Theatre's THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN is a Buoyant Regional Premiere

Hale Centre Theatre's Centre Stage in Sandy is the first place you can see the new revised version of THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown post-New York. And it's a buoyant regional premiere.

THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown (music and lyrics by Meredith Wilson, book and additional lyrics by Dick Scanlon, based on the original book by Richard Morris) tells a larger-than-life story of turn-of-the-century philanthropist and activist Margaret Tobin Brown, including her tumultuous romance with miner J.J. Brown, meteoric rise to wealth, and infamous voyage on the Titanic.

This new version of the classic 1960 musical, which has been completely rehauled with trunk songs replacing half the score, was designed to be more accurate in its depiction of the historical events. As a result, its structure occasionally feels episodic and less than cohesive, but it's a laudable effort to be more accurate in the telling of Margaret Brown's life. Ultimately the show is still mostly fictional, but it does spin a compelling yarn and endears the audience to its characters.

Kelly Coombs is a spitfire with a heart of gold as Molly (double cast with Maryn Tueller), and Derek Smith is her perfect partner as J.J. (double cast with Kaden Caldwell).

The ensemble excels at filling out both the rough and tumble Leadville crowd and the socialites of Denver high society.

The costumes by Joy Zhu are key to the switchover, including a large number of quick changes for Molly, although the gorgeous Act II attire is more aesthetically pleasing than the slightly garish Act I threads.

The set by Jenn Taylor is well-designed with striking elements and the moving circular pieces that Hale Centre Theatre is beloved for. It's also dressed with beautiful historical detail courtesy of prop designer Michelle Jensen.

Director/choreographer Dave Tinney masterfully moves the story along with pleasant movement and meaningful exchanges, mining all the prospects of this new Molly Brown.

THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown plays through October 22, 2022. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.