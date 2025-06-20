Repertory Dance Theatre Will Bring Back RING AROUND THE ROSE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RDT just announced the return of Ring Around the Rose, the beloved “wiggle-friendly” performance series for children and families. From September through May, families can enjoy a variety of one-hour, interactive performances on the second Saturday of each month at 11 AM at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

Designed especially for children, RDT’s Ring Around the Rose gives young audiences the chance to wiggle, giggle, clap, learn, and play with some of Utah’s most talented performing artists. From dance and drumming to theatre and storytelling, every month brings something new and exciting to the stage — making the arts accessible, affordable, and fun for the whole family.

2024-2025 Season Lineup:

September 13 – Repertory Dance Theatre

Kick off the season with a joyful, interactive modern dance experience that gets kids moving!

October 11 – African Drums

Discover the rhythms of West Africa through energetic dance and hands-on drumming activities.

November 8 – Tanner Dance 11 am & 1 pm

Young dancers bring movement and imagination to life in a performance that will inspire all ages. Two shows!

December 13 – South Valley Creative Dance

Celebrate the season with creative dance from talented youth performers.

January 10 – Utah Punjabi Arts Academy

Experience the vibrant music and dance traditions of Punjab performed by young local artists.

February 14 – JAKS Theatre Company

A magical introduction to musical theatre with highlights from The Little Mermaid.

March 14 – Flavakids Crew

High-energy breakdancing by young hip-hop artists sure to wow the crowd.

April 11 – Tablado Flamenco

A passionate and powerful Flamenco performance by professional dancers and musicians.

May 9 – Pygmalion Theatre Company

Closing the season with lively, interactive theatre from one of Utah’s leading professional companies.

Tickets are just $8.50 including fees (children 2 and under are free) or $30 for a family of four, making this one of the most affordable ways for families to experience the arts together.

Subscribe and save - Patrons can save even more by purchasing tickets to at least six shows. Flex packages offer tickets for just $6* each and offer the option to exchange for different shows throughout the season.

"Ring Around the Rose is designed to introduce young audiences to the magic of live performance in a relaxed, welcoming environment,” says Stephanie Shiozaki, RDT’s PR/Marketing Director. “It’s okay to wiggle, giggle, and even dance along!"

