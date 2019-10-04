Pioneer Theater Company Announces Full Cast For DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

The complete cast, including visiting cast with Broadway credentials and returning local actors, has been announced for Pioneer Theatre Company's Concert Production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is based on the wildly popular 1988 MGM comedy that was a hit film starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine. The concert-style production runs just three performances, over October 18 & 19, 2019, and is an add-on to PTC's 2019-2020 season.

Sophisticated, suave with a good dash of mischief, the comedy features a delightfully jazzy score by Tony® and Grammy® winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty) and was nominated for eleven Tony® Awards.

The principal cast already announced are Broadway actors Brent Barrett as Lawrence Jameson, Matthew Hydzik as Freddy Benson; and Kate Fahrner as Christine Colgate.

Brent Barrett as Lawrence and Matthew Hydzik as Freddy make up the conniving, competing duo. BARRETT starred as the Phantom in Phantom - The Las Vegas Spectacular and has been in many Broadway productions, including Chicago, Annie Get Your Gun, West Side Story, and Grand Hotel. This is BARRETT's PTC debut. HYDZIK returns to PTC from 2017's Concert Production of Chess, coming to Salt Lake City straight from Broadway's The Cher Show. Additional Broadway shows include Grease, Side Show, West Side Story, and It Shoulda Been You. Playing their latest mark, Christine Colgate, is Kate Fahrner in her PTC debut after appearing in Broadway's Wicked as Glinda.

Joining the principals are Equity actors David Elder as Andre Thibault, Larry's bodyguard and confidante who falls in love with Muriel Eubanks, another of the swindler's marks, played by Elizabeth Ward Land. Talya Groves plays Jolene Oakes, an Oklahoman out to marry a prince.

i??The Equity cast in the Ensemble includes returning PTC actors Lucy Anders, Jessica Blair, Lenny Daniel, David Guy Holmes, Tito Livas, and Edward Tolve.

The remaining Ensemble members - ELIJAH EMMIT CURRY, MARY C. NIKOLS, and SETH PIKE - are joined by University of Utah MTP students Hayley Cassity, CAMERON HOLZMAN, and MICKI MARTINEZ.

Phil Reno, who musically directed last fall's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street returns to Salt Lake City as musical director. Reno has a formidable Broadway career that includes The Producers, Something Rotten!, Elf, The Drowsy Chaperone, Promises, Promises, and more.

Costumes will be designed by BRENDA VAN DER WEIL, who designed 2018's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, as well as many previous PTC shows. MIKE GILLIAM returns to PTC as lighting designer and sound design is by ALLAN BRANSON.

PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg will direct and choreograph as she has for all of PTC's Concert Productions.

"These are not full productions-they're a different kind of theatrical experience," Artistic Director Karen Azenberg notes when explaining the Concert Production experience. "But you will see the whole show, both the script and the score. There will be some costuming and dance numbers and you will see the orchestra band-they're on stage for our concerts!"

Modeled after the Lincoln Center "Encore" series in New York City, patrons experience undiscovered theatre gems or infrequently produced musicals, appearing scripts-in-hand, with an onstage orchestra and limited costuming, and the same stellar performances they've enjoyed on the main stage.

Now celebrating its 58th season, the award-winning PTC is Utah's Premiere Professional Theatre and a leading arts organization of the West. Led by Artistic Director Karen Azenberg and Managing Director Christopher Massimine, PTC promotes community-building and education though presenting world-class productions; developing new socially resonant and universal work; hosting talks, lectures, and workshops that engage a versatile and inclusive demographic, while celebrating diversity in culture and society; and serving as the connecting bridge between art and scholarship as an affiliate of the University of Utah.





