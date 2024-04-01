Valkyrie Theatre Company Opens GHOST QUARTET This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Valkyrie Theatre Company will open the first play in their Directing Membership Program on Friday April 5th.

Ghost Quartet is a musical song cycle written and composed by David Malloy, the Tony-nominated creator of the Broadway hit " Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812". Four actors play a variety of instruments, perform fascinating characters, sing and dance to tell a nonlinear story of love, betrayal, and redemption, blurring the lines between the living and the departed.

The play is student led, each performer also taking on the roles of the creative team. It is mentored by Alison Gilbreath, winner of BBW Sacramento's Best Director Award 2023.

Running April 5 - 21, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7:30pm. Performed at The Hut in Old Fair Oaks. 7973 Park Dr, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

TIX: valkyrietheatrecompany.com