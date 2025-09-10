The Pops Chorale & Orchestra Will Host Concert & Gala This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pops Chorale & Orchestra will present the Festival of Wonders Concert and Gala, a Hollywood at Harris Event. Step into a world of enchantment, where you will enjoy a red carpet walk and champagne welcome along with fine wines, gourmet food, silent auction, and a chance to be the guest conductor!

Be dazzled as your favorite characters come to life as The Pops play tribute to the music of Alan Menken & Stephen Schwartz—the genius composers behind Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Wicked, Godspell, and countless other beloved classics.

Come dressed to impress and prepare to be inspired by an evening of epic music, audience participation, and delightful surprises. This is an opportunity to share in the meaningful impact of live performances in our community and support The Pops Chorale Student Scholarship Program!