Sacramento City College Music Department Welcomes Music Artists-in-Residence this Fall

Amanda Flynn, Devin Dawson and VOCES8 have been announced.

Sacramento City College Music Department has announced the residencies this fall of established and award-winning artists. Along with the challenges of online learning this semester, comes the unique opportunity for Sacramento City College students to connect with the expertise of singing voice specialist Amanda Flynn, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Devin Dawson, and one of the finest choral ensembles in the world, VOCES8.

Flynn is currently on the musical theatre voice faculty at Pace University. She is also the owner of a private studio with clients performing on Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, international tours, and regional theatre. Amanda was the Production Vocal Coach for The Lightning Thief on Broadway and the Production Vocal Coach for Be More Chill on Broadway. As a Singing Voice Specialist, she frequently works with injured singers, collaborating with laryngologists and voice therapists in NYC.

For a chance to work with Amanda Flynn, enroll today for: MUIVI 315 (Section 18171), MUIVI 315 (Section 18173), MUIVI 325 (Section 18175), MUIVI 330 (Section 18177) or MUIVI 335 (Section 18526).

Dawson is a not only a well-respected singer-songwriter in the country music industry, he is a proud alumnus of the Los Rios Community College District. He is signed with Atlantic Records/Warner Music in Nashville and was nominated for a GRAMMY for the hit single, "God's Country," which he co-wrote for superstar Blake Shelton.

The smash hit landed Dawson his first-ever CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year and most recently an ACM Award nod for Song of the Year, having previously earned multiple nods from the ACM, CMT Music and Radio Disney awards.

Called "one of country music's most tender and articulate wordsmiths" by "The Tennessean," he also co-wrote every track on his debut album Dark Horse, which arrived Top 3 and Top 5 on Billboard's Country Albums Charts upon release and features the Platinum-certified hit "All On Me." The Nor-Cal native has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, ELLEN and TODAY in addition to receiving overwhelming critical praise from outlets such as HUFFPO, Esquire, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, People, ELLE, AXS, HITS and more.

Don't miss this unique opportunity, no matter where you are, to work with Devin Dawson by enrolling in any of the below courses. Our virtual educational modality provides the rare opportunity, for any interested singer, to be a part of our unique learning environment.

Vocal Courses:

MUIVI 315 (Section 18171 or 18173), MUIVI 325 (Section 18175), MUIVI 330 (Section 18177), MUIVI 335 (Section 18526)

Auditioned Choir Vocale:

MUP 406 (Section 18457), MUP 407 (Section 18459)

Evening Choir: College Choir:

MUP 355 (Section 17993), MUP 356 (Section 18222)

The British vocal ensemble VOCES8 is proud to inspire people through music and to share the joy of singing. Touring globally, the group performs an extensive repertory both in its a cappella concerts and in collaborations with leading orchestras, conductors and soloists. Versatility and a celebration of diverse musical expression are central to the ensemble's performance and education ethos.

VOCES8 is passionate about music education and is the flagship ensemble of the music charity the VOCES8 Foundation. Engaging in a broad range of outreach work that reaches up to 40,000 people a year, the group runs an annual program of workshops and masterclasses at the Foundation's home in London, the VOCES8 Centre at St Anne & St Agnes Church.

To work with VOCES8, enroll in one of the following courses:

Auditioned Choir: Vocale

MUP 406 (Section 18457), MUP 407 (Section 18459)

Evening Choir: College Choir

MUP 355 (Section 17993), MUP 356 (Section 18222)

Shows View More Sacramento Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You