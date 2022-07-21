Sacramento Audio Theatre Company Receives Award Nomination

Markiewitz Audioworks, an audio theatre company owned by local voice actor and audiobook narrator Jason Markiewitz, has just earned an official selection as a People's Choice Award nominee for its full-cast adaptation of "The Cask of Amontillado" in the 5th Annual ATC Seneca Awards.

"Earning a nomination in the People's Choice category is particularly rewarding since it's about the listeners and how much they liked the quality of our product," Markiewitz said.

Now in its fifth awards cycle, per their website, "the Audio Theatre Central (ATC) Seneca Awards is an annual awards show to recognize excellence in the world of family-friendly audio drama." The People's Choice category includes five nominees, and the winner will be based upon the number of votes cast during the voting period, which ends on August 6, 2022. With this nomination and throughout the duration of the voting period, Markiewitz Audioworks is offering "The Cask of Amontillado" for free on their website, www.markiewitzaudioworks.com/poe.

"We hope to use this award nomination to grow our listening audience and continue to support the Sacramento-based actors whose voices were instrumental to this production," Markiewitz said, adding that "everyone can vote for "The Cask of Amontillado" starting today at www.thesenecas.org/peoples-choice-award.html or by clicking on the VOTE button on our website."

To check out more of their products, listen to samples, purchase your own copy, schedule an event, or to just learn more, visit www.MarkiewitzAudioworks.com.