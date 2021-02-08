SHE KILLS MONSTERS Announced At City Theatre

City Theatre at Sacramento City College continues its 2020-21 season with the new streaming version of the pre-pandemic hit play, She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms. Ingenious playwright Qui Nguyen has retooled his popular play for an online performance format. As of July 2020, the original version of the play had been staged close to 800 times. The New Times said of the play, "Openness, tolerance and resilience are more than the show's subjects: They are baked into its DNA."

Faculty member Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin will be directing the live streaming production in collaboration with the department's film faculty. She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms opens Thursday, February 25 and plays through Sunday, March 7. Evening performances are streaming live at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and prerecorded from a live performance at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. All performances will be streaming online with a ticket price of $10 per person. All details and tickets are available online at citytheatre.net by calling 916-558-2228. THE PLAY

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

When stay-at-home orders went up last spring, Nguyen came up with She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms, a version of the original play for streaming platforms such as Zoom or YouTube. THE PLAYWRIGHT

She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms will be directed by Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time). The cast will feature Annie Eismann as Agnes, Shannon Poe as Tilly, Jonathan Plon as Chuck and Lina Alvarez as Vera. The design and technical team will include Shawn Weinsheink (scenic design), Nicole Sivell (costume design), Roberto Chacon-Rodriguez Young (animation design) and Scott Bailey (sound design). Evening performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays are streamed live and the Sunday matinee performances are prerecorded from an earlier live performance.