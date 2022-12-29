Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SARTA to Host Broadway Karaoke Night & Blanket and Sock Drive

Enjoy craft beers and ciders and FREE arcade game play, too.

Dec. 29, 2022  
SARTA to Host Broadway Karaoke Night & Blanket and Sock Drive

Join SARTA and friends for their 2nd Broadway Karaoke Night at Track 7 Brewing in Curtis Park on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Enjoy craft beers and ciders and FREE arcade game play, too. KJ RobertoBob will be spinning the Broadway tunes all night long! And he'll bring his own microphone covers too!

During the colder weather, there is always a need for warm and cozy items. So SARTA is having a blankets, hats, socks, and mittens drive. Please bring your donations to Track 7 Brewing on January 14th. They will be collected and distributed to local charities in need.

Did you miss their last Headshot Day? Well, you're in luck because they are adding a Headshot Night to our Broadway Karaoke event. Photographer Leonard Rowe will be on site from 7 -9 pm for professional headshots. Donation is $20 and you will receive your headshots electronically.

For more information, please email sarta@sarta.com, or visit the website at www.sarta.com. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Event Details:

Track 7 Brewing - Curtis Park

3747 West Pacific Drive, Suite F, Sacramento

Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 7pm to 11 pm

Admission is $5 or something warm and cozy to donate!


Disneys FROZEN Comes To Sacramento Next Month Photo
Disney's FROZEN Comes To Sacramento Next Month
Frozen is coming to Broadway in Sacramento next month!  Performances run January 4th through January 15th.
Cast and Creative Team Announced for JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL at Marin Theatre Company Photo
Cast and Creative Team Announced for JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL at Marin Theatre Company
Marin Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the continued world premiere of Justice: A New Musical, the groundbreaking musical helmed by MTC’s recent Mellon National Playwright in Residence Lauren M. Gunderson and award­-winning composer/lyricist duo, Bree Lowdermilk and Kait Kerrigan.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; Woodland Opera Hou Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; Woodland Opera House Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Celebration Arts to Present DIRECT FROM DEATH ROW - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS and More in 2023 S Photo
Celebration Arts to Present DIRECT FROM DEATH ROW - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS and More in 2023 Season
Celebration Arts, Sacramento's premiere Black theater, has announced its 2023 Season themed, Overcoming. Featuring six emotional and powerful productions focusing on overcoming adversities in African American culture - discrimination, brutality, Hollywood stereotypes, age discrimination, institutional racism, and housing discrimination.

Sierra Stages And Miners Foundry Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORYSierra Stages And Miners Foundry Present A CHRISTMAS MEMORY
December 8, 2022

Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry are thrilled to present A Christmas Memory as the final Theater by the Book staged reading of 2022. There will be one performance only on Wednesday, December 21.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Celelebrates the Music of Aretha Franklin at the Fox in JanuaryR.E.S.P.E.C.T. Celelebrates the Music of Aretha Franklin at the Fox in January
December 8, 2022

The American Theatre Guild will present the North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an electrifying tribute celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES and will take the Fox Performing Arts Center stage Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.
THE MAGIC TOYSHOP Comes to Sutter Street This MonthTHE MAGIC TOYSHOP Comes to Sutter Street This Month
December 5, 2022

The Magic Toyshop brings its charm to Sutter Street Theatre for the holidays! The Magic Toyshop features book and lyrics by Patricia Clapp and Dyanne Earley, music by Kevin Stites, and is directed by Allen Schmeltz.
