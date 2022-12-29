SARTA to Host Broadway Karaoke Night & Blanket and Sock Drive

Join SARTA and friends for their 2nd Broadway Karaoke Night at Track 7 Brewing in Curtis Park on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Enjoy craft beers and ciders and FREE arcade game play, too. KJ RobertoBob will be spinning the Broadway tunes all night long! And he'll bring his own microphone covers too!

During the colder weather, there is always a need for warm and cozy items. So SARTA is having a blankets, hats, socks, and mittens drive. Please bring your donations to Track 7 Brewing on January 14th. They will be collected and distributed to local charities in need.

Did you miss their last Headshot Day? Well, you're in luck because they are adding a Headshot Night to our Broadway Karaoke event. Photographer Leonard Rowe will be on site from 7 -9 pm for professional headshots. Donation is $20 and you will receive your headshots electronically.

For more information, please email sarta@sarta.com, or visit the website at www.sarta.com. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Event Details:

Track 7 Brewing - Curtis Park

3747 West Pacific Drive, Suite F, Sacramento

Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 7pm to 11 pm

Admission is $5 or something warm and cozy to donate!